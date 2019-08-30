BBMP premises off limits for public vehicles

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to ban parking of vehicles for the public at its head office premises.

The move comes after the Palike witnessed parking by the public who did not come here to visit the office, leading to the shortage of space for the staff, officials and corporators.

A senior official from the BBMP said: “We plan to ban parking of vehicles for the public on the premises as this place is being used for unauthorised parking. People moving to Chickpet, KR Market, SP Road and surrounding areas park their vehicles here for hours making it difficult for the officials, MLAs and corporators to find space for parking,” he said.

“We will issue cards for officials and others related to the BBMP works to park vehicles here. The visitors can get their vehicles only between 3 pm and 5 pm,” he said.