BBMP razes compound wall of Bowring Institute

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday demolished the compound wall of Bowring Institute on St Marks Road in Shanthala Nagar over illegal construction inside its

premises.

The BBMP move comes after a report by the Standing Committee of the Karnataka Legislature said the construction of the complex and compound wall in the ‘Z’ zone of the land was illegal.

In 1956, according to the BBMP, the Bowring Institute was leased for 99 years, under which the 9.8-acre premises were divided into three zones — X, Y and Z.

According to the civic body, the violation has taken place in the ‘Z’ zone of the leased premises.

The BBMP had issued a notice to Bowring Institute a few months ago, saying the institute, despite instructions not to construct anything on the premises, took up work in the ‘Z’ zone.

“We had already ordered that the unauthorised construction inside the institute be demolished. But the institute has taken up the additional construction in the restricted zone, which is illegal. Thus, the illegal portion of buildings inside the premises be cleared,” the notice read.

Speaking to DH, Indrakumar, assistant executive engineer, Shanthinagar sub-division, said: “We have received the order from the appellate standing committee of the legislative house and we have demolished the compound wall as per the order. The order is applicable only to the illegal construction.”

As per the categorisation in the lease of the building, the ‘X’ zone has been marked as a park, which the BBMP has been maintaining.

Construction is allowed on the premises of the parking space, residential complexes, college and badminton hall. The ‘Z’ zone has a health club, garden, swimming pool, the main building and the club secretary’s building.