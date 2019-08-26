BBMP removes footpath encroachments in Mahadevapura

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) removed more than 50 footpath encroachments in Marathahalli along the Outer Ring Road in Mahadevapura zone this week.

Similarly, the BBMP had removed footpath encroachments on a frequent basis in Mahadevapura last year as well. But the problem was, most of the encroachments reappeared just days after the drive. BBMP officials are keeping a tab on repeat offenders and are planning to book cases in extreme cases.

“Footpaths are for footfalls. It is our duty to protect the pedestrian’s interest and safety on urban roads. It cannot be diluted and ought to be handled with zero tolerance. Sometimes, we do adopt a humane approach and give repeated warnings to the offenders.

If they do not listen to us even after several reminders, we

will go ahead and book cases,” said a BBMP engineer.

“Many permanent and temporary encroachments were removed during the drive. Many such drives will be conducted on a regular basis in the future too,” he added.