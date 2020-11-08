BBMP revamps website, citizens can now see project details

The BBMP relaunched its website on Saturday, showcasing all its projects, payments to contractors, ward-level works and other issues.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, who launched the website, said the details had been uploaded to make the works transparent to the public. “They can react to the information,” he said. “Citizens should be able to give feedback about the work done by BBMP officials and contractors after the completion of every project.”

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the website contains a new section called ‘Citizen View’, which people can click to see the uploaded details. the website currently contains details of projects since June 2015.

All financial details regarding the projects will also be available. Prasad said citizen responses on the website would be sent directly to the officials concerned, who should submit a report on the issue within a week.