BBMP revives Sankey Tank road-widening project

The BBMP has decided to take up widening work of Sankey Road, nine years after the move was vehemently opposed by residents and environmentalists.

Though several of its road-widening projects are in limbo, the civic body has shown interest in reviving the project and complete it at the earliest.

Mayor Gautham Kumar and officials from road infrastructure, BBMP, on Thursday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the MLA of Malleswaram, to discuss the widening of Sankey Road.

“The deputy chief minister has instructed officials to take up the work immediately,” the mayor said after the meeting.

The BBMP had proposed the widening work in 2011, even before the detailed project report (DPR), and estimated that about 20-25 trees should be axed to make a way for the project. It had claimed that a survey conducted through the Indian Road Congress (IRC) had said the road sees about 2,400 vehicles per hour. The project was put on hold due to protests against the felling of trees.

A BBMP official who did not wish to be identified, said: “The project was on the back burner for long. The BBMP wanted to widen the road between Malleswaram 18th Cross and Bhashyam Circle in Sadashivanagar, spanning about 1.2 km. Now, we will prepare a fresh DPR and place it before the government for approval.”

The existing stretch of the said road is about 16.5 metres wide. The BBMP wants to widen it to 27 metres uniformly from Yeshwantpur Circle to Malleswaram 18th Cross and then widen the road till Bhashyam Circle along the Sankey Tank lake bund.