BBMP seeks Rs 7,100-cr budget grant to expedite ongoing projects

The BBMP has requested a grant of Rs 7,100 crore from the upcoming state budget, on July 7.

A significant portion of this grant will be allocated to expedite ongoing projects.

The proposed projects include the white-topping of 135 km of roads, the construction of 17 flyovers (some of which are already under-construction or newly proposed), and improvement to stormwater drains, among others.

Officials have highlighted the urgency of these funds to expedite projects previously announced by the state government.

"Of the total grant amount, Rs 2,200 crore is required to clear pending bills," said a senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official.