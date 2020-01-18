BBMP sets up five-member biodiversity board

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set up a five-member bio-diversity management committee (BMC) to work towards the conservation of the city’s biodiversity.

The decision is in tune with the Biodiversity Act 2002, which mandates setting up of the BMC even at the local body-level across India.

Mayor Goutham Kumar will head the committee along with BBMP commissioner

B H Anil Kumar as its member secretary. The other members include environmentalists and ecologists V R Bhargav, Akshay Heblikar, Vijay Nishanth, Dr N Nandini and Prof Usha Anandi.

The BMC will also document the biological diversity and preservation of natural habitats, besides the conservation of fauna and unique floral

varieties endemic to the area.