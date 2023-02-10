BBMP submits documents on Sankey Road flyover to BMLTA

The BBMP on Thursday submitted documents with regard to the construction of the flyover at Bashyam Circle on Sankey Road to the newly formed Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).

Along with the copy of the detailed project report (DPR), it attached a copy of the high court order allowing the widening of Sankey Road.

The civic body shared a note with the BMLTA, stating authorities earmarked Rs 25 crore in December 2017 to build the grade separator at Bashyam Circle. They also sanctioned an additional Rs 35 crore in May 2022 to widen Sankey Road from Bashyam Circle to 18th Cross Malleswaram, including the construction of the flyover.

The BBMP pointed out that the tender was called for the project after approval from the state pre-tender scrutiny committee and the technical advisory committee. Senior BBMP officers said the civic body is open to receiving feedback from BMLTA.