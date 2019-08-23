BBMP to float tenders to manage wet waste in five wards

Despite opposition, BBMP officials are all set to call separate tenders for the second time to manage wet waste in five wards.

Earlier, the civic body had floated tenders for separate wet waste in 168 wards. However, now, it will float tenders again for the work in five wards. The move comes after it received no bidders for one ward while the other four wards received multiple bids, but contractors were disqualified.

A BBMP official said: “The tender will be floated soon after the government will unfreeze the tender process."

However, corporators, including mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, have opposed the move. The work will end up creating pile-up of garbage on roads as there would be no one to clear mixed waste from the streets, they argue.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has finalised the garbage contractors in 163 wards, where the work order is yet to be issued as the government froze all tender process and works in the Palike recently.