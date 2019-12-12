BBMP to follow Netherlands to manage waste

Furthering its efforts to manage solid waste better, the civic body has decided to adopt the process in the Netherlands and Indore.

On Wednesday, mayor Goutham Kumar met the delegates from Indore and the Netherlands and discussed adopting their measures for effective solid waste management (SWM) in the city.

Speaking after the discussion with the delegates, Kumar said: "The delegates have told that they will take up the trial run of their way of managing solid waste in five wards for three months. We will implement the same across the city after studying the trial run."

"We have already studied the process in Indore. We need a proper action plan to implement any mega project successfully. We will soon adopt advanced technologies for waste treatment plants, waste to energy plants, biomining, transfer stations, auto tippers and compactor for the matter," he said.