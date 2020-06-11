BBMP to get strongroom for records

Safeguarding its properties, the Palike has ordered for a reassessment of the value of its properties that have been let out on rent and lease, and to provide them with Property IDs (PID).

It will also set up a strongroom for the safe keep of property records after the digitisation of properties.

A few years ago, the civic body had lost several property-related documents in a fire mishap at its headquarters.

Reviewing the Palike’s properties and measures taken to safeguard the properties from encroachment, Mayor Goutham Kumar directed officials to get the strongroom ready at the earliest.

“Of 7,906 properties, 324 have been leased out to various people. Of these, the lease period of 159 properties has expired,” the mayor said.

“While the corporation has taken back the possession of these properties, a few others are yet to be taken back. We have set aside Rs 20 crore in the budget to fence the properties and it will be utilised properly,” Kumar said.

Officials have been told to maintain a separate registry of properties that have been handed over to the Palike by the government and BDA.