BBMP to hold month-long ‘khata andolana’ from February 27

Following complaints that property owners are being made to run around for khata-related services, the BBMP has decided to hold a month-long ‘Khata Andolana’, (khata campaign) starting from February 27.

As part of the initiative, the civic body has announced an exclusive helpdesk in every zonal office (11 am to 4 pm) to attend to all types of queries and applications pertaining to khatas.

Through this helpdesk, the BBMP will receive fresh applications for registering a khata, its transfer, bifurcation and amalgamation. The initiative is expected to bring down the pending applications on khata issues. Around 5,200 khata-related applications were pending for scrutiny till January this year.

Khata is an account of assessment of a property, which records details such as size of the property, its location, building area and so on for the purpose of paying property tax. “Khata does not establish the ownership of the property,” Deepak R L, special commissioner (revenue), said while speaking to the reporters.

The BBMP follows two registries while issuing khata certificate. While ‘A’ khata is issued for buildings built on an approved layouts, the civic body issues ‘B’ khata for buildings that have come up on properties not converted or properties for which betterment charges have not been paid. There is however no change in tax slab for both types of buildings.

Documents needed

A property owner is required to provide a number documents depending on the type of property. For example: documents such as title deeds, order of land conversion and layout plan, RTC, encumbrance certificate, self-attested sketch showing the location and measurement of the property are needed for a building that’s come up on a revenue site.

Those who are allotted with BDA or KHB sites need to provide documents such as allotment letter, possession certificate, lease-cum-sale deed/sale deed, encumbrance certificate, approved layout plan etc.

If the property owner does not provide all documents, the BBMP issues ‘B’ khata certificate for the purpose of collecting tax.

Complaints with regard to khata can be mailed to dcrev@bbmp.gov.in