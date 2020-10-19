BBMP to lease, rent its properties at market rates

The rent/lease value of BBMP properties is set to rise with the civic body getting ready to revise the charges as per current market rates.

At a review meeting on Saturday, BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta asked officials to ensure optimum utilisation of the properties owned by the corporation in order to generate more revenue, he said. This can be done by conducting regular surveys and fencing the properties to prevent encroachments.

Speaking to DH, Harish Nayak, Deputy Commissioner (Properties), BBMP, said they made a PPT presentation to the BBMP administrator on the status of properties owned by the civic body.

The BBMP owns a total of 6,828 big, medium, small properties, including parks, schools, toilets, etc. Of them, 324 have been leased. The lease period of 164 properties has expired while the lease amount of 116 commercial properties has not been revised for years. Discussions are underway to get them vacated, he said.

As part of the digitisation process, Property Identity Detail (PID) numbers will be given to all BBMP properties, Nayak said. As many as 1,700 properties have already been assigned PID numbers, and the 'Palike Bhumi' software is being updated. It's not yet open to the public, he added.