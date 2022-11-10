BBMP to white-top more roads, sends proposal to govt

BBMP to white-top more roads, sends proposal to govt

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said there were concerns that the cost of white-topping is high

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2022, 02:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP on Wednesday said it will white-top more roads and a proposal to that end has been sent to the state government.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said there were concerns that the cost of white-topping is high.

“An investigation was carried out to study the cost of the project. The report did not find overestimation of the works,” he said and added the city needs white-topped roads. “But we are making some changes in the design so that roads can be laid faster,” he said.

The BBMP, he said, will not be going ahead with the old list of roads for which tenders were floated. “Most of the roads were re-developed and are under defect liability period. We will float fresh tenders,” Girinath said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru
Roads
infrastructure
Karnataka
Karnataka News

