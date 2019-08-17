BBMP wakes up to illegal transfer of trash

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has requested the Urban Development Department to revoke the work awarded to clear trash from the 10-year-old Mavallipura landfill.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary B H Anil Kumar, the mayor pointed out that BBMP officials were shifting Refuse-derived Fuel (RDF) from the Mavallipura landfill to Mittiganahalli without a detailed project report (DPR) and floating tenders. The work was not issued with a job code which is a violation of rules.

The BBMP had started shifting 60,000 tonnes of garbage from Mavallipura that was piled up on the site since 10 years of its closure to Mitiganahalli though the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) citing emergency purpose.

Explaining that Mitiganahalli was an important site to dispose of the city’s garbage as the Bellahalli landfill was almost full and would be shut in a few days, she requested the officer to stop the work.

“The ongoing work should be suspended immediately until the DPR and tender process are completed. Meanwhile, disciplinary action should be taken against officials for awarding this work without transparency,” she wrote.