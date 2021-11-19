BBMP wins award for 'keeping Bengaluru clean'

While the award categories are not known, the recognition was given based on the feedback received during Swachh Survekshan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2021, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 04:00 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and eight other municipal corporations in Karnataka have won various awards instituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for keeping their respective cities clean. 

Also read: Karnataka CMO sends back files on 46 BBMP works

The results will be formally announced at a ceremony to be attended by President Ramnath Kovind on November 20. 

The BBMP's Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Harish Kumar and Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan are expected to attend the event. Last year, the BBMP had won the 'Best Sustainable Mega City' award. 

