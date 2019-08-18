BDA expects cost of PRR project to skyrocket

Despite no signs of the Peripheral Ring Road project starting anytime soon, its cost has been shooting up by Rs 500 to Rs 1000 crore, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials say.

The project has been in limbo for the past 12 years and the officials now say that they are waiting for the complete Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the consultants shortly.

"Our estimation of an increase would be anywhere between Rs 500–Rs 1000 crore or double the previous estimation of Rs 3,850 crore in 2016, which was approved by the government. This also includes operation and maintenance for a few years, excluding the land acquisition," a senior BDA official told DH.

Officials also expect the cost to acquire 1,180 acres of land to increase at least by Rs 2,000 crore.

The 65.5-kilometre project designed to decongest the city traffic was proposed in 2007, but delay in land acquisition, mounting compensations for land and changes to alignment have stalled it for 12 years. "It was Rs 8,100 crore when the estimation was done in 2016," the official said. "Now, it would have easily gone up to Rs 10,000 crore, but let’s wait for the DPR for more clarity."

On the other hand, farmers whose lands have been identified are worried of the roadwork getting dropped due to mounting costs.

"There’s no clarity on the way they’d award the compensation for us, though they keep talking about TDR, land to land and money. We’re sticking to the current market price. The government is not looking at the turnover from the project. If this isn’t addressed now, the situation would remain the same," said Raghu, a senior leader of Rajya Raitha Sangha.