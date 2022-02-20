BDA raises Rs 1,669 crore auctioning 1,826 sites

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) auctioned 1,826 sites in 2020 and 2021, generating revenue of 1,669.78 cr for the state exchequer. The average price for a site was around Rs 91.5 lakh, according to data.

Auctioning of sites was one of the initiatives by the state government to raise revenues after its finances were severely affected during the two pandemic years.

Data tabled in the Legislative Assembly revealed that as many as 3,321 sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout will also be up for auction in the coming days.

More than two-thirds of the 1,826 sites were auctioned at Sir M Vishweshwaraiah layout and Banashankari layout. At Vishweshwaraiah layout 742 sites were auctioned by BDA for Rs 667 cr, while 662 sites worth Rs 573.85 cr were auctioned at Arkavathy Layout.

Sites were auctioned in 14 layouts in the city including Arkavathy Layout (96 at Rs 65.46 cr), JP Nagar Layout (91 at Rs 95.06 cr), BTM Layout (36 sites at Rs 41.69 cr), Anjanapura Layout (38 sites at Rs 28.98 cr) among others.

BDA also had 2,313 sites ready to be auctioned in various layouts of the city, according to a written response by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a question by MLA N A Haris. “However, many of the sites are under dispute due to buffer zone (regulations) and court cases,” the reply said.

The query also sought details on the funds allocated for the development of basic infrastructure at these layouts. According to the government, a total of Rs 187.1 cr was allocated for road development and other infrastructure in the nine stages of Sir M Vishweshwariah Layout. Of the said amount, tender for works worth Rs 99.5 cr was being floated while BDA had submitted a proposal for Rs 87.6-cr worth works.

Apart from it, a proposal was under consideration by BDA for a Rs 490-cr project to provide drainage and water supply in Arkavathy Layout. Similarly, a Rs 164-cr proposal was submitted for drainage, water supply and sewage treatment plant works at Banashankari sixth stage and its extended layout.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: