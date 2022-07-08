BDA recovers Rs 30 crore worth of encroached land

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recovered encroached land worth Rs 30 crore, which was acquired for development in BTM Layout.
According to officials, the case was heard in the Supreme Court and a ruling in favour of the BDA was passed recently. Though BDA officials had served multiple warnings, the encroachers had failed to clear the land.
