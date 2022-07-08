BDA recovers Rs 30 crore worth of encroached land

BDA recovers Rs 30 crore worth of encroached land

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 06:11 ist

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recovered encroached land worth Rs 30 crore, which was acquired for development in BTM Layout. 

According to officials, the case was heard in the Supreme Court and a ruling in favour of the BDA was passed recently. Though BDA officials had served multiple warnings, the encroachers had failed to clear the land. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BDA
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

 