BDA to construct 1BHK flats only in low-rises

The stock of over a thousand unsold flats and the demand for villas have prompted the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to go for smaller blocks of three floors in its upcoming housing colony at Hunnigere village in Dasanapura hobli of Bengaluru North taluk.

The project comprising 322 villas, 320 houses (1BHK flats for the EWS category) and a clubhouse recently got environment clearance and a tender is to be called soon. Documents show that the 320 units of 1BHK flats will not be built in large apartments of more than 10 floors as was the case in Kaniminike, Kommaghatta and Gunjur. The one-bedroom flats will be built in three-floor blocks, with each having 12 units.

“About 1,500 plots have remained unsold and we have been trying different ways to market them. A lot of money has gone into these projects and we need to get it back. There has been a consistent demand for villas, which are preferred for their privacy and comfort. The new layout does away with the apartment concept and spreads out the houses into smaller units,” an official said.

The BDA has submitted a mobility plan for the layout, one of the conditions put forward by the state environment. “There will be three entrances and exits to the layout, making the housing units accessible while the BMTC will run buses,” the official added.

Solar power boost

Following new guidelines on conservation, the layout in Hunnigere will see an emphasis on solar energy and groundwater recharge.

“For the first time, we have made the incorporation of solar power a part of the layout development plan. The idea is to generate 100 kW of solar power for which three places have been identified within the layout area. If there is a shortage of space, then we will see if it’s possible to utilise the rooftop as well,” a senior official said, adding that the parking bay in the layout will have an electric vehicle charging point powered by solar energy.

As per the model building bylaws, the BDA has been told to build a groundwater recharge bore per 5,000 square metres of the built-up area. The layout has a total built-up area of 64,032.20 square metres and the authority seeks to utilise the stormwater drains for groundwater recharge. “The SWD will have breakage at the gap every metre, allowing the percolation of rainwater and groundwater recharge,” an official said.