Beautify median strips in two months, says BBMP chief

Hita Prakash
Hita Prakash,
  • Dec 01 2020, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 02:59 ist

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta has set a two-month deadline for officials to spruce up medians that have become garbage dumping grounds or hiding places for strays.

Perhaps the only place to cultivate greenery, the barren, dusty and poorly maintained median strips that have become the city’s eyesores caught the administrator’s attention.

Holding a review meeting of the horticulture and forest wings of the Palike, Gupta riled at officials for the pathetic maintenance of medians on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other major roads.

He directed the horticulture officials of all the zones to beautify all circles and medians by tending to the plants within two months. He also sought details of saplings planted by the forest department, tree parks and other projects of the forest wing.

