Begur residents protest seeking Cauvery water, roads

Angered by the BBMP's snail-paced underground work to lay Cauvery water pipelines in the entire Begur ward, the residents took to the streets on Sunday in silent protest.

It's been five years since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started the work to lay pipelines to supply Cauvery water - the only source of drinking water for the people of Begur ward. The Palike awarded the project to a private contractor. The residents pointed out that the work being done is improper and is unnecessarily lagging behind.

According to them, the private contractor laid pipelines at some places in the ward but has not restored the dug up roads. “The roads are dug up for the underground work but are not redone properly. They have filled the dug up portions temporarily with mud. One short spell of rain and it will wear out to a sludgy road. Motor vehicles skid often, resulting in accidents,” said K Prakash of the Beautiful Begur Foundation.

“When we approached the private stakeholder carrying out the work, we were told it is the BBMP's duty to restore the roads,” Prakash added.

He also said the residents are paying hefty sums to get water from private suppliers.

There are complaints that BBMP gave no deadline to the company to the finish the work. As many as 350 residents including children, various residents welfare associations, communities and other civil society groups of Begur participated in the protest.

Begur corporator Anjanappa assured he will speak to the BBMP and urge to float a fresh tender to complete the underground pipeline work. The residents have already held several protests earlier in this regard but in vain.