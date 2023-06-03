Bellandur Lake Road access restored

Bellandur lake road access restored

Presently, the BBMP is engaged in the construction of a new bridge along the road

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 00:49 ist
Bellandur Lake. Credit: Special Arrangement

After a four-day closure, Bellandur Lake Road reopened for light motor vehicles, while a new bridge is under construction. 

The road serves as a crucial link between Yemalur, Bellandur, and the Outer Ring Road. It was temporarily closed to traffic on Tuesday to facilitate repairs by the BBMP's Solid Waste Management Department. The culvert had suffered damage from heavy water flow and traffic. Upon completion of the repair work, the road was reopened for normal traffic.

Also Read | Set up robust system for handling litigations, HC tells BBMP

Presently, the BBMP is engaged in the construction of a new bridge along the road. According to an official from the BBMP SWM overseeing the Bellandur ward, the bridge construction is estimated to be completed within three months.

To ensure smooth construction, the Bellandur traffic police have imposed restrictions on heavy goods vehicles and buses from utilising the road until the new bridge is finished. The preliminary construction work for the bridge is expected to be finalized within 20-30 days, as stated by the authorities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bellandur Lake
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 