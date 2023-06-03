Bellandur lake road access restored

After a four-day closure, Bellandur Lake Road reopened for light motor vehicles, while a new bridge is under construction.

The road serves as a crucial link between Yemalur, Bellandur, and the Outer Ring Road. It was temporarily closed to traffic on Tuesday to facilitate repairs by the BBMP's Solid Waste Management Department. The culvert had suffered damage from heavy water flow and traffic. Upon completion of the repair work, the road was reopened for normal traffic.

Presently, the BBMP is engaged in the construction of a new bridge along the road. According to an official from the BBMP SWM overseeing the Bellandur ward, the bridge construction is estimated to be completed within three months.

To ensure smooth construction, the Bellandur traffic police have imposed restrictions on heavy goods vehicles and buses from utilising the road until the new bridge is finished. The preliminary construction work for the bridge is expected to be finalized within 20-30 days, as stated by the authorities.