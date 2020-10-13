Bengaluru: 200-bed Covid Care Centre to open near MG Road

A new Covid Care Centre (CCC) is set to be opened on Primrose Road in the Central Business District on Wednesday.

The CCC, which will be located at the Social Welfare Hostel near Garuda Mall, will make up for the absence of CCCs in the East zone, a senior BBMP official said.

“The opening has been prompted by the fact that nearly 55% of fresh Covid-19 patients are opting for home isolation, even though they do not have the necessary infrastructure at home. Even slum dwellers are refusing our demands to go to a CCC because they are thought to be too far away,” the official said.

The 200-bed facility will initially have an occupancy of 100. The Palike said it is currently training staff to operate the facility. There will be three doctors and six nurses for every 100 patients organised in three shifts, another doctor and nurses for training, and Group D workers.

Rajender Kataria, IAS officer and in-charge of CCCs in the city, said there are currently six operational CCCs in the city with a total bed count of 1,500. Of these, 1,000 beds are occupied.