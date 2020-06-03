Bengaluru: 58 places identified as highly prone to flooding

Bracing for a copious monsoon, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working out steps to handle the floods and lake breaches, a common feature in the recent past.

The civic body has identified 211 flood-prone areas across the city, 58 of which are categorised as severely vulnerable to flooding while 153 are marked as moderately vulnerable. The categorisations will serve as a warning for the public well in advance.

The BBMP data, accessed by DH, reveals that the RR Nagar zone with 39 spots and West Bengaluru with 38 spots have the greatest number of flood-prone areas. The Bommanahalli zone has 12 severely vulnerable spots, while the Mahadevapura zone has 11.

“The places have been identified on geographical factors and previous flooding incidents, besides also considering the amount of rainfall,” a senior BBMP official said.

Since most of the flood-prone spots are in the IT corridor of the southern and southeastern parts, quicker actions have been initiated in these areas such as desilting of stormwater drains and clearing the garbage dumped in them.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who Monday reviewed the civic body’s preparedness to tackle the monsoon, said dedicated teams have been deployed zone-wise to oversee the work.

“Since these teams have officials from other departments, the team will make coordinated efforts to safeguard the public in emergency situations,” Ashoka said.

Among the severely vulnerable areas are HRBR Layout and Veerannapalya in eastern Bengaluru, Rajajinagar Industrial Area in West Bengaluru, Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple junction, Nayandahalli Junction, Bannerghatta Road, Jayadeva flyover, Silk Board junction, Magrath-Brigade Road junction, Wilson Garden PWD Quarters in South Bengaluru, LBS Nagar in Yelahanka zone and Sarjapur Road, Varthur, Panathur, Belagere and Hoodi in the Mahadevapura zone.