Bengaluru: 6 years in the making, Kalasipalya bus terminal to open in 2 weeks

After more than six years of construction, the Kalasipalya Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) will finally open in the next two weeks.

The TTMC — a bus terminal with upgraded facilities — will help decongest the busy KR Market and its surroundings. BMTC’s intra-city and KSRTC’s long-distance buses will operate from here. Private buses to rural areas around Bengaluru will also make use of the facility.

With the KR Market metro station located nearby, the TTMC will transform the crowded area into a transport hub.

Work on the TTMC began in 2016 and was to be completed in two years. However, funding issues and Covid-19 held it up. Save for minor works like painting far-off corners, the facility is fully ready.

Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar said that the TTMC would open any day this week or next. He added that he had requested the chief minister and the transport minister to take time off for the

inauguration.

“It will look absurd if the TTMC isn’t opened soon,” he told DH. “We must not inconvenience the public anymore.”

According to Garudachar, minor works will take up to a month and won’t affect the opening of the TTMC.

He promised to spruce up the approach roads to the TTMC before its opening.

A BMTC official said they were in the process of sending a letter to the chief minister’s office about inaugurating the facility.

While the BMTC will shift many bus services to the Kalasipalya TTMC, some will still originate and terminate at the bus stops under the KR Market flyover and near Victoria Hospital.

All about Kalasipalya TTMC

1) Plot area: 4.25 acres; built-up area: 1.7 lakh sq ft; cost: Rs 63.17 cr

2) It has ground, mezzanine and first floors. The top floor is reserved for parking. A subway connects the TTMC to KR Market.

3) 18 BMTC buses and 6 buses each of KSRTC and private players can be operated from the TTTMC at once. BMTC will operate 1,047 bus schedules or 6,000 trips from the TTMC per day.

4) The TTMC has refreshment rooms, toilets, wheelchair ramps and commercial shops.

5) KSRTC reservation counters and BMTC manager/staff offices and enquiry counters have also been set up.

Bus schedules

1) BMTC buses to Hosur/Sarjapur/Bannerghatta/Kanakapura roads, Jamboo Savari Dinne, Hulimavu and Jayanagar will operate from the TTMC.

2) Buses to Yelahanka, Nelamangala, RT Nagar, Shivajinagar, Marathahalli and Hoskote will operate from the bus stop under the flyover.

3) Buses to Mysuru/Magadi roads will operate from the bus stop near Victoria Hospital.