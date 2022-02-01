Bengaluru active mobility bill gets thumbs up from experts, public

B'luru mobility bill gets experts', public's thumbs up

Bicycle Mayor Satya Sankaran described the bill as a landmark for defining the rights of pedestrians and cyclists

An expert says the provision to audit road infrastructure is a good start for a city to organise itself since a lack of data on roads and footpaths has made it difficult to protect them. Credit: DH file photo

Participants at the two-hour discussion organised by Janaagraha praised the active mobility bill drafted by the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT). 

The programme, which had 200 participants, specifically lauded the authorities’ efforts to protect the rights of pedestrians and cyclists.

DULT Commissioner V Manjula said the bill has come at a time when cities across the world are reevaluating priorities and recognising the role of non-motorised transport in making cities sustainable. She said the bill will get the backing of Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), Transit-Oriented Development Policy, and Parking Policy.

Bicycle Mayor Satya Sankaran described the bill as a landmark for defining the rights of pedestrians and cyclists for the first time in the country.

Sobia Rafiq from Sensing Local pointed out that the provision to audit road infrastructure is a good start for a city to organise itself since a lack of data on roads and footpaths has made it difficult to protect them.

Sobia also noted that capacity building at the urban local bodies and local units was vital to implement the bill, while also stressing the need for regular surveys to discern mobility patterns.

While the bill may be a statement of intent, Revathy Ashok from B.PAC said rules framed under the bill must address realistic challenges, including encroachment of footpaths. Many participants spoke on challenges in implementing the bill’s provision, especially in the city outskirts and peri-urban areas.

Following requests, Manjula said the DULT would accept suggestions from the public for another week and urged the participants to email their opinions to dult@Karnataka.gov.in by February 6.

