Bengaluru: Allied works for ORR metro to gobble up 256 more trees

It’s not just the construction of the metro line but also allied works like the shifting of sewage and water lines that will reduce greenery along the Outer Ring Road in eastern and southeastern Bengaluru.

Over the last few weeks, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has sent separate proposals to the BBMP and the state forest department, seeking clearances for removing 1,859 trees for the 19.6-km metro line between the Silk Board junction and KR Puram along the ORR.

In a recent requisition to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, the BMRCL sought permission for removing 256 more trees to facilitate the diversion of utility lines and allied works.

Green activists have pointed out that the BMRCL isn’t disclosing details of the environmental impact of metro works. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on the Silk Board-KR Puram line stated that 1,248 trees will be affected by the line. But the BMRCL’s clearance proposal, including the latest one, would mean as many as 2,115 trees will have to go.

Green activists say the BMRCL is issuing a flood of notifications that give sketchy details of the metro project’s environmental cost, creating confusion and leading to erosion of trust.

“The idea behind releasing the information of environmental impact is to create an avenue for public participation. The half-information will only create mistrust,” said activist Dattatreya T Devare.

Vijay Nishanth, who works for tree conservation, says mobilising people during such activities is also a challenge. On Saturday, Nishanth held a meeting with about 20 people to discuss the government rules and the best practices that can help save trees.

“We definitely need more hands who will not only participate in the struggle to save trees but also involve themselves constructively. From keeping track of different notifications to going to the court when necessary, it would be a continuous work,” he said.