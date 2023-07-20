Bengaluru: BBMP probes shoddy works at Govindarajanagar after MLA’s complaint

The BBMP’s technical vigilance cell is investigating the Rs 217-crore projects taken up in the Govindarajanagar assembly constituency.

The probe follows MLA Priya Krishna’s complaint about the civic body clearing bills despite poor quality of work execution.

Last week, the BBMP’s Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) wrote to the Govindarajanagar division office requesting details about 243 projects. Investigators are seeking information such as bill of quantities, project estimates, and the measurement book.

The TVCC, which takes orders from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, is an internal body responsible for investigating specific projects in response to complaints. It has instructed the engineers concerned to suspend payments for the 243 projects.

The majority of these projects involve desilting drains, fixing footpaths, and asphalting roads. The list also includes projects like infrastructure provision at a multi-speciality hospital in MC Layout (Rs 19.64 crore), installation of LED lights (Rs 5.84 crore), additional works at Kanaka Bhavan (Rs 2.9 crore), construction of a wall at Eidgah Ground (Rs 56 lakh), and a primary health centre in Chandra Layout (Rs 83 lakh).

Earlier, DH reported that the BBMP had installed new paver blocks along Nagarbhavi main road from Shobha Hospital to Mudalapalya, even though the footpaths were generally in good condition and only needed minor repairs.

MLA Priya Krishna expressed concern over numerous unnecessary projects undertaken by the BBMP in recent years.

“Bills were claimed without completing the work adequately,” he said. “I have received complaints from across the constituency. Therefore, I have requested the BBMP to conduct a thorough inquiry before paying the contractors.”