Bengaluru: Book Rapido rides through Tummoc app

Commuters using the bike taxi app Rapido in Bengaluru and 19 other cities can now book rides through the Tummoc app.
Tummoc, a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, has already tied up with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to issue daily and monthly passes.
Also Read | Delhi government to ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations
At the same time, Rapido said it had introduced a new safety feature called 'Night Rides Check' to ensure the well-being of riders travelling between 10 pm and 6 am. Riders who utilise Rapido services between 10 pm and 6 am will receive a safety check call from the Rapido call centre upon the completion of their ride, the company said in a statement.
In the recent past, Rapido has come under criticism after several female travellers in the city filed police complaints, accusing bike taxi captains of sexual harassment.
