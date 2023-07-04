Bengaluru: Book Rapido rides through Tummoc app

Bengaluru: Book Rapido rides through Tummoc app

In the recent past, Rapido has come under criticism after several female travellers in the city filed police complaints

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 02:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Commuters using the bike taxi app Rapido in Bengaluru and 19 other cities can now book rides through the Tummoc app. 

Tummoc, a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, has already tied up with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to issue daily and monthly passes. 

At the same time, Rapido said it had introduced a new safety feature called 'Night Rides Check' to ensure the well-being of riders travelling between 10 pm and 6 am. Riders who utilise Rapido services between 10 pm and 6 am will receive a safety check call from the Rapido call centre upon the completion of their ride, the company said in a statement. 

In the recent past, Rapido has come under criticism after several female travellers in the city filed police complaints, accusing bike taxi captains of sexual harassment. 

Rapido
Rapido Bike Taxi
Bengaluru

