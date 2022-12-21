Bengaluru: Clearing encroachments on SWDs to gain momentum

Hinting that the BBMP's demolition drive to remove encroachments on stormwater drains could soon gain momentum, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday directed the officials to expedite the survey to identify the encroachments.

Girinath held a meeting with the officials to discuss the progress on the removal of encroachments and instructed them to work in coordination with each other to evict the encroachers. “Revenue officials, tahsildars, and BBMP officials should work in coordination with each other. All the encroachers should be served a notice and tahsildars should soon hear any objections and pass a removal order,” he said.

He added that officials should also take measures to settle the ongoing disputes in various courts.

Data revealed that of the 2,671 encroachments identified, only 2,073 have been removed. While 595 of them are yet to be removed, 67 of them have a legal battle in progress.

Following the heavy rains which left many parts of the city inundated in September and October, the BBMP had taken up an encroachment eviction drive to ensure the smooth flow of water in the city drains.