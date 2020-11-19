Bengaluru: CRS inspection of Anjanapura metro line concludes

The two-day safety inspection of BMRCL's Phase 2 extension line to Anjanapura concluded here on Thursday with a team of safety officials working till 9 pm to ascertain

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has recently sent a proposal for safety inspection of the 6.29 km metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura (Reach 4B).

Officials hope to open the first piece of the project under Namma Metro Phase 2 to the public by the end of the month.

Led by the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, who also looks after the safety clearance of metro systems, a team of officials checked the safety of the track, train, signalling and telecommunication station infrastructure and passenger-safety infrastructure.

Sources told DH that the second day of the inspection involved checking of curves, tracks, platforms, signalling and telecommunication systems, third rail, escalators and other infrastructure. On the first day, the CRS had inspected four stations.

Speed trials were conducted and the anti-collision system was also checked till late in the evening. The inspection concluded at about 9 pm.

BMRCL can hope to open the line for the public by the end of November, provided it gets a green signal from the CRS soon. CRS approvals typically take a couple of days to weeks, depending on several issues. However, an official had earlier noted that getting the approval was only the first step. Since Namma Metro is a joint project, a date that is convenient for leaders at both the Centre and state has to be fixed for opening the line.

The extended line will have five stations: Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura. With the commissioning of the extended line, the length of the Green Line, currently connecting Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli, will grow to 30.39 km.

A depot near Anjanapura is set to come up in the next two years as the BMRCL has recently invited bids for the Rs 69.29 crore project and the process is set to be finalised in the next few weeks.