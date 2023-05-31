Bengaluru: Doctors urge vigilance against waterborne diseases

Amid the recent heavy rains and waterlogging in Bengaluru, doctors are urging caution regarding waterborne diseases. Leptospirosis, typhoid, and gastrointestinal infections are among the common concerns during this season.

According to infectious diseases expert Dr. Pruthu N Dhekane, walking through waterlogged roads, where rainwater and sewage are mixed, can potentially expose individuals to leptospirosis.

"Leptospirosis is usually transmitted through the urine and faeces of infected rats, and the bacteria can infect the person through any minor cut on their body. The disease is curable with antibiotics in most cases, but can cause complications involving the brain and multiple organs in some people," he says.

Dr. Dhekane advises people to avoid walking on waterlogged roads as much as possible and emphasizes the importance of bandaging any wounds to reduce the risk of infection. Additionally, washing legs in case of walking in waterlogged areas can help mitigate potential risks.

Dr. Dhekane added that the number of cases could be reduced if civic authorities take preventive measures to address waterlogging and fill potholes promptly.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. John Paul notes that while typhoid is endemic in Bengaluru, more cases are observed during late summer and early rains. Diarrhoea caused by viruses like rotavirus and food poisoning are also common issues.

"This could happen if the person touches surfaces with contaminated rainwater and then proceeds to eat without washing hands, or has food from markets where water from reliable sources is not used. Though this affects all age groups, it's more common among adolescents and young adults as they eat out more. Untreated water entering the drinking water supply can be another factor," he says.

Dr Paul has been seeing a rise in cases of typhoid, along with viral diarrhoea among children. Physician Dr M L Ashok said that he too has been seeing a rise in gastroenteritis and typhoid cases in the city.