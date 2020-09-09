Bengaluru: Embassy to fund Bettahalasur metro station

The Outer Ring Road-airport metro line got a big push with the Embassy Group entering into an agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to fund Rs 140 crore for the Bettahalasuru metro station, with officials hoping to see civil work on the line beginning early 2021.

The ‘Embassy Boulevard Bettahalasuru Metro Station’ is part of the 36.44-km Kasturinagar-Kempegowda International Airport metro line (Phase 2B). It will join the 19.75 km-line between KR Puram and Silk Board (Phase 2A).

In a release, the BMRCL chose to see projects as part of the same line named ORR-Airport Metro with a total length of 56 km with 30 stations.

The project is expected to be built at a cost of Rs 14,844 crore by 2024. The line is expected to carry 7.8 lakh riders every day.

The BMRCL said the work on Phase 2A of the project would begin by December 2020 by which time they expect to get the approval for the project from the Centre. The civil works on the Kasturi Nagar-KIA (Phase 2B) are likely to start by 2021.

“Overall, almost two-thirds of the 94 acres of the land required for the ORR-Airport Metro has been acquired. The balance land is mostly for the metro depot near the Trumpet Junction. Work on shifting of the utilities...is underway,” the release added.

Embassy will provide Rs 140 crore for establishing the Bettahalasur station and carry out interior design and fittings during the constructions stage.

Once the station is commissioned, the company will look after housekeeping and maintenance. It will be provided with an advertisement space of 1,000 square feet and commercial space of 3,000 square feet.