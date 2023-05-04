Bengaluru: Hennur's unattended divider blocks raise safety concerns for residents  

Local residents are concerned for the safety of motorists on Hennur main road due to the unfinished and unattended divider slabs left in a heap by the BBMP.

Residents have complained about the slabs, saying they were the cause of several accidents in the recent days.

“They are converting a single slab divider into a two-block divider and the slabs that made up the divider are now left on the road haphazardly. I have seen at least two motorists hit the block and get injured,” said Rakesh Malhotra, a resident of Hennur.

Another resident said the pre-monsoon showers might make the situation more dangerous. “Particularly for the motorists due to the rains and poor lighting during the evening hours,” said the resident. “The BBMP should act responsibly when taking up such works since a small mistake could take away lives.”

Malhotra said work has been going on for three months and the BBMP seldom responds to complaints from the public.

Labour shortage

Local Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials attributed the delay to labour shortage.

“They are not regular during the election season. (However) I will ensure the work is complete in the next 20 days,” said the engineer, adding that he would instruct the contractor to clear the slabs and ensure commuters’ safety.

A senior official with the Hennur traffic police said he has written to the BBMP to expedite the work. “We have posted traffic personnel along the Hennur main road in two shifts to avoid accidents,” said the official.

“The BBMP is proposing to build a double median along Hennur main road till Vadrapalya junction, which will narrow the main road. So, we have asked them to stick to a single median and complete the work,” the official added.

“There is more commission when you inflate the work. They are hell bent on building a double median. We understand this is causing the delay,” said the official.