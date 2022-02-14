Bengaluru: Jayanagar residents march to reclaim footpaths

Frustrated over lack of action against the encroachment of footpaths by vehicles of visitors to commercial establishments, residents of Jayanagar gathered near Madhavan Park on Sunday and held a walkathon demanding safe infrastructure for pedestrians.

Under the banner ‘Our Footpath Our Right’, nearly 100 volunteers belonging to the Jayanagar Madhavan Park (JMP) group went around the area to reclaim the footpaths.

The residents alleged that the footpaths in Jayanagar, especially around 3rd Block, have been encroached upon.

“On the Nittoor Srinivasa Road, hospitals have their valet parking boards on the footpaths. They park the cars of doctors and visitors all around the park and even in front of residences,” said Sathya Kumar, a member of JMP.

There is also the problem of hawkers as well as roadside eateries, residents say.

“By evening, many people visit the eateries and darshinis here. All of them park their vehicles on footpaths, making it really difficult for the elderly and children to move around,” said B S Shekar, another volunteer.

Residents have submitted several representations to BBMP officials and traffic police department, but their efforts have gone in vain.

On Sunday, MLA Uday B Garudachar joined the walkathon and assured the residents that he would ask the BBMP engineers to solve the illegal parking and footpath encroachment issues.

