Bengaluru: Lokayukta inquiry shows stark picture of Yelahanka govt hospital

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil has taken up a suo motu investigation into irregularities at the Government General Hospital, Yelahanka.

The action comes days after Dr Ramachandra, Head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department at the hospital, was accused of demanding Rs 11,000 in bribe from the family of a woman in advanced stages of pregnancy.

The doctor allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to perform a Caesarean section on the woman. The bribe demand was made through a ward boy and the amount was bargained down to Rs 11,000.

Read | Bengaluru: Exhibition on mental health on July 21, 22

Based on a tip-off from a visitor, Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the ward boy.

An inquiry by Pradeep Kumar K M, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru city division, showed basic amenities missing at the hospital.

Investigations showed patients were not provided with clean bedsheets, good food or medicines. Doctors didn't attend to patients during duty hours but worked at will. The families of all pregnant women were asked to pay bribes.

The inquiry revealed negligence by the District Health Officer (DHO) and the Chief Medical Officer in the proper maintenance of the hospital and addressing the deficiencies.

The Lokayukta impleaded the following officials as respondents: Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare; Director of Health and Family Welfare; DHO; Resident Medical Officer; and Dr Ramachandra.

Respondents 1-3 are to address the deficiencies and submit a report within four weeks.

The matter will be heard next on September 15.