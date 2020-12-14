Bengaluru metro fears 'brain drain' to suburban rail project agency

Weeks after the union cabinet gave K-RIDE the go-ahead for the Bengaluru suburban train project, Namma Metro is worried that the railway agency may “poach” its engineers.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth raised the issue in a letter that he wrote to Amit Garg, his counterpart in the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd or K-RIDE. Stating that the workforce would be needed for metro works under Phases 2A, 2B and 3, the Namma Metro chief has sought an understanding to avoid possible brain drain.

K-RIDE, which will execute the 148-km Bengaluru suburban train project, has invited applications from experienced engineers and other staff.

Sources in Namma Metro said the letter was written after many employees from the operation and project implementing unit divisions of the BMRCL started seeking no objection certificates (NOCs) to go on deputation to K-RIDE.

“Some of the BMRCL engineers and other professional staff applied against (the) K-RIDE notification, though we have not issued (the) NOC. Since both metro and suburban rail projects are located in Bengaluru, (the) movement of the staff from one organisation to the other is not good and will create difficulties in (the) execution of the projects,” the letter reads.

Seth stated that such “movement of staff” should be avoided. “It is suggested that K-RIDE should not give employment to any of the engineers/staff who have been already working in BMRCL. Similarly, BMRCL will not give appointment to any of the employees working in K-RIDE,” the letter reads.

When contacted, Seth said that although there had been “no poaching” of BMRCL employees, such an understanding between the two agencies was necessary.

“The understanding is to avoid confusion for all,” he said.

Garg said he was yet to see the letter but stressed that its spirit was “understandable”. “The projects should not affect each other,” he said.

Our careers will be hit: Workers

Some employees, speaking to DH on the condition of anonymity, said such rules would affect their career growth.

“We are not only treated as contract labourers by a corporate company but are also expected to abide by government rules which restrict our career growth. Many of us haven’t got promotion despite having the necessary qualification and experience,” said an employee, who has applied for a position in K-RIDE.

Another job aspirant said K-RIDE would get qualified employees from anywhere but warned that the BMRCL employees would be deprived of opportunities. “Of the 140 people eligible, just 45 received have promotion. We had hoped to get a chance in K-RIDE. There are many metro corporations which have the eligible employees who will get the jobs. Only we will suffer,” he added.