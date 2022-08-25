Bengaluru Metro: TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough

Bengaluru Metro: TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough

It will now be taken apart and reassembled for the next phase of tunneling from Venkateshpura to Kadugondanahalli station

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 01:01 ist
Metro construction workers celebrates as TBM Tunga achieve breakthrough at Shadi Mahal near Tannery Road. Credit: DH Photo

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga achieved a breakthrough after 395 days of tunnelling from the Venkateshpura station to Shadhi Mahal shaft near the Tannery Road station.

Tunga built a 1,064-metre tunnel over the past 13 months. It will now be taken apart and reassembled for the next phase of tunneling from Venkateshpura to Kadugondanahalli station before proceeding to Nagawara. The process may take more than a month, an official said.

Tunga’s twin TBM Bhadra, which was proceeding on the same path, was a few metres behind. It is expected to make a breakthrough next month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
Tannery road

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 