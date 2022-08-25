Bengaluru Metro: TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga achieved a breakthrough after 395 days of tunnelling from the Venkateshpura station to Shadhi Mahal shaft near the Tannery Road station.
Tunga built a 1,064-metre tunnel over the past 13 months. It will now be taken apart and reassembled for the next phase of tunneling from Venkateshpura to Kadugondanahalli station before proceeding to Nagawara. The process may take more than a month, an official said.
Tunga’s twin TBM Bhadra, which was proceeding on the same path, was a few metres behind. It is expected to make a breakthrough next month.
