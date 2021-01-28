Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line service to witness temporary disruption on January 31

Namma Metro operations on Purple Line will be affected on Sunday morning as services between MG Road and Byappanahalli will be suspended for two hours from 7 am to 9 am.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has cited structural maintenance works between Trinity and Halasuru metro stations for the temporary disruption.

"During this period, trains will run only between MG Road and Mysuru Road metro stations," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan stated in a release.

After completion of the works, normal metro services will be restored after 9 am on the entire Purple Line, the release said, adding that the services on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) will not be affected.