Bengaluru: Multiple cracks appear on 'rapid road' in Indiranagar

Barely a month after its inauguration, multiple cracks have appeared on the 350-metre-long stretch of Old Madras Road in Indiranagar, which was built using rapid road technology.

Other than the cracks, some parts of the concrete segments have broken.

The project was taken up on a pilot basis in an effort to fix the roads in a short span of time by reducing traffic disruptions. It did not meet the targets set by the BBMP. While the regular white-topping work takes 28 days to complete, the rapid road approach was expected to bring down the time of construction to just five days.

On the ground, it did not happen. The work, which began on November 22, was thrown open to the public only on December 8. According to officials, the rapid road was costlier by 25-30 per cent as compared to white-topped roads.

While inaugurating the road, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the rapid road would not be taken up on other roads unless the pilot project was successful.

“I have come here to inspect it. We need to run 20-tonne vehicles on this road continuously and then analyse it. I have sought a report on the impact on the road due to the movement of heavy vehicles, details of joints, the strength of tensile and other techniques. Ultimately, the work must be completed quickly, with good quality and cost-effectiveness,” the chief minister had said on December 8.

While the BBMP currently awaits a report from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a visit to the stretch showed multiple cracks and some parts broken mostly due to the poor quality of the concrete slabs.