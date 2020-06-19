Bengaluru: No construction near lakes, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has banned all constructions on the lakes, saying water bodies cannot be used for any purposes other than for storing water.

Quoting the 2014 and 2016 orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the civic body has prohibited the construction of any structures in the lake area affecting the natural flow of water.

A circular from BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar invoked Section 12 of the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act, 2014, while issuing the direction. The circular also noted that the revised master plan 2015, while

directing BBMP officials to ensure that the rules are not violated.

It prevents commercial activities within the 30-km zone around the lake area, while also banning the dumping of construction debris.

Similarly, the circular from the Palike prohibits commercial, entertainment or industrial activities.

The construction of bridges and roads in the lake/tank area, including the bund, should not be allowed, the circular stated.

Officials have also been told not to change the height of the sluice gates, or remove fences and boundary

stones.

‘Don’t bypass rules’

In the circular, the Palike has directed officials not to take up “any lake development work” through the Karnataka Road Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), the state company which the corporation frequently hires to execute many of its works.

“Works should be taken up through tenders as per the rules of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act,” it states, adding that approval from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority is mandatory to take up any works.