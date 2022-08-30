Bengaluru: Outrage on social media over flooded ORR

B'luru: Outrage on social media over flooded ORR

While many users posted stories about how they were stuck in traffic for hours, others ridiculed the poor state of infrastructure

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 03:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The flooded roads near the IT hub of Bellandur sparked discussions on social media, with several videos of the stretch surfacing on various platforms. 

While many users posted their stories about how they were stuck in traffic for hours, many others ridiculed the poor state of infrastructure. 

"The joke called the silicon valley of the east,” a Twitterati commented, posting a video of the flooded road. 

Also Read | Mysuru Road: BBMP shows no intent to fix flooding issues

Yet another user said that the government could plan a waterway across the city instead of investing in the metro.

Commenting on the overflowing roads across the city, another user suggested that the lakes had arrived at the doorstep of those celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi so that they could immerse their idols. 

That apart, many others termed ORR as Outer River Road as against Outer Ring Road.

