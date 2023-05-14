Bengaluru: Palike yet to remove encroachments on SWDs  

The BBMP is working overtime to remove encroachments on stormwater drains (SWDs) ahead of the forthcoming monsoon.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters on Friday that a court stay remains on five or six crucial points and the civic body has applied for an advance hearing to vacate the stay. “In case the owners prove that the specific land belongs to them, we are even ready to pay them compensation and acquire it,” Girinath said.

He said temporary measures have been taken to stop flooding in these places. Girinath also said the BBMP is working closely with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

“There were close to 155 flooding points in the city, and we have brought it down to less than 20. The SWDs are also being cleaned up,” Girinath said.