Bengaluru Planning committee to okay ORR-airport metro corridor project on May 10

The Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the Outer Ring Road-airport metro corridor project.

Committee chairman Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called the meeting at 4.30 pm. The panel is set to greenlight the ORR-KR Puram (Phase 2A) and Kasturinagar-Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B) metro lines.

The approval will clear the decks to award tenders and construction of the two lines, together measuring about 58 km, connecting South Bengaluru to the airport.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) managing director Rakesh Singh inspected the ongoing construction work on the 18.82-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro line. He reviewed the work near the Jayadeva Hospital and the project casting yard.

Singh instructed officials to ensure the work is not affected by the Covid restrictions while also urging them to take precautions.