Bengaluru Pollution: KSPCB rendered powerless in the city

By Kapil Kajal

For the proper functioning of a city, the civic agencies have to work together. However, Bengaluru has half a dozen bodies functioning independently and sometimes counter-productively. Regulatory bodies like the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have been rendered powerless because of the way it has been asked to function. It does make rules but does not have the power to enforce them.

Bodies like the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) enjoy great power over the functioning of the city, and it exercises great control over the functioning of the KSPCB as well.

Dr T V Ramachandra, a professor with the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Sciences, stated that the KSPCB has power but they are constrained by the current governance mechanism. A committee headed by commissioners or chairpersons of the BBMP, BWSSB, BMTC decide what action to take, forcing the KSPCB to follow the directives.

The KSPCB was constituted by the Karnataka Government on September 21, 1974, in pursuance of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. After the enactment of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the enforcing responsibility was handed over.

The functions of state boards defined under this Act include the planning of a comprehensive programme for the prevention, control or abatement of air pollution and to secure the execution, advising the state government on any matter concerning the prevention, control or abatement of air pollution, inspecting, collecting and disseminating information relating to air pollution.

The KSPCB has some powers under the Act in which it can alter any air pollution control area whether by way of extension or reduction and declare a new air pollution control area. In this act, if the state government, after consultation with the KSPCB, is of opinion that the burning of any material (not being fuel) in any air pollution control area may cause or is likely to cause air pollution, it can prohibit the burning of such material in such areas. KSPCB also has the power to give instructions for ensuring standards for emission from automobiles and industries.

The KSPCB gave many orders to various government agencies. An order to phase out all BS-III vehicles and to increase BS-IV fleet size was given to the BMTC by KSPCB. Another order to stop garbage burning was given to the solid waste management team of the BBMP. There are many such orders given to several organisations but the results aren’t clear. The garbage burning is still rampant in the city, while the BMTC is still running with the old buses.

Dr H Lokeshwari, the Chief Scientific Officer of the KSPCB, stated that the other departments don’t listen to them and it is becoming difficult for them to do trace the departments.

“We have told BMTC to bring out CNG buses but they are so obsessed with the electric buses that they are not bringing CNG, and electric buses are also not coming. Even we have told BBMP to stop garbage burning, but what to do, both the departments are not doing anything,” she stated.

While KSPCB shows themselves as a helpless and innocent child, experts believe otherwise. Dr Yellapa Reddy, ex-chairman of the KSPCB and the Governing Council Member of the Foundation for Ecological Security of India, said that the KSPCB has power and it is liable to take action against the chairman of the departments which are not listening to them.

According to the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, if anyone fails to comply with the provisions of KSPCB of Section 21 or Section 22 or directions issued under section 31A, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year and six months but which may extend to six years and with fine. Not only people but if the offence is committed by the government departments to whom the KSPCB gave the directions, the Head of the Department shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence and shall be liable to prosecution.

The chairman of KSPCB does not take any action because all the chairmen keep revolving around in this system of government. If they are the KSPCB chairman today, the next day they can be posted to BBMP and BBMP chairman can become KSPCB chairman, that is why they keep one another happy and do not take action against them in which people suffer, added Dr Reddy.

(Author is Bengaluru - based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)