Bengaluru: Potholes, speeding vehicles turn merged flyover into death trap

The condition of the recently merged flyovers between Veerannapalya and Nagawara has rapidly turned into an accident-prone stretch.

Vehicles race rapidly along the flyover, particularly the ones heading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not shown any sense of urgency in repairing the damaged sections.

Moreover, vehicles frequently switch lanes on this stretch to skirt potholes, creating traffic chaos and narrowly avoiding accidents. The flyover is located next to Manyata Tech Park and runs along the Outer Ring Road, connecting Hebbal and KR Puram, which is dotted with several private companies.

Two years ago, the BBMP merged two independent flyovers located nearly one kilometre apart. While this move somewhat eased traffic congestion, the integrated flyover lacks shape and has numerous undulations.

Regular commuters are concerned that the broken patches on the flyover could be a veritable "death-trap", especially when the traffic volume is low, and vehicles race at high speeds.

"It is also a danger for two-wheeler riders," cautioned a biker, urging the authorities to immediately resurface the entire stretch falling under the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency.