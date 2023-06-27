Bengaluru: Richmond Park gets drinking water facility

Richmond Park got a drinking water facility on Monday, which would benefit numerous park visitors and local residents.

The Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore (IWCB), in collaboration with the Citizens' Welfare Association of Richmond Town and Langford Town, received support from the Palike to implement the 'Water for Life' project.

The initiative, spearheaded by past presidents of IWCB, aims to provide essential drinking water facilities. At an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 lakh, this water facility will cater to the needs of park visitors, vendors, traffic policemen, and others in the bustling area.

This marks the inaugural project by the past presidents of IWCB, who plan to undertake similar endeavors annually within the Central Business District (CBD).