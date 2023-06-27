Bengaluru: Richmond Park gets drinking water facility

Richmond Park got a drinking water facility on Monday, which would benefit numerous park visitors and local residents.
The Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore (IWCB), in collaboration with the Citizens' Welfare Association of Richmond Town and Langford Town, received support from the Palike to implement the 'Water for Life' project.
Also Read | Amid threat of another deluge, some remedies for Bengaluru’s civic body
The initiative, spearheaded by past presidents of IWCB, aims to provide essential drinking water facilities. At an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 lakh, this water facility will cater to the needs of park visitors, vendors, traffic policemen, and others in the bustling area.
This marks the inaugural project by the past presidents of IWCB, who plan to undertake similar endeavors annually within the Central Business District (CBD).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit
Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked