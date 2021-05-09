Bengaluru schools convert classrooms, boarding blocks into Covid Care Centres

Now, schools have begun chipping in with bed facilities at a time when Covid cases are on the rise in the city.

Among the schools providing the facility are Canadian International School and Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, which have converted their classrooms and boarding blocks as Covid Care Centres. Rashtrotthana has provided 400 beds for people needing general care, while the Canadian International is setting up 120 beds with oxygen facilities.

The Canadian International has joined hands with the Entrepreneurs' Organisation (EO), Bangalore chapter, to set up the 120-bed facility, which would come in handy as the city is scrambling for oxygen facilities to help the mounting Covid cases.

The school authorities said the facility will not cater to patients needing critical care, but those in dire need of oxygen. Their medical partner Cytecare Cancer Hospital will operate the facility end-to-end. The facility will be ready by mid-May.

Also Read | Covid-19: Karnataka private schools demand seroprevalence survey among kids before reopening

In the first phase, the school intends to equip around 50 beds in the shortest possible time to meet the existing demand, while in the second phase it plans to scale up the facility to 120 beds.

Joining hands for a cause

Anuj Jhunjhunwala, EO’s Bangalore chapter president for 2020-21, said: “We came together in a small way during the first wave of the pandemic last year. We have once again joined hands to make a larger impact this year. We hope to make a larger contribution in the fight against Covid.”

Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International, said people desperately need oxygen.

“We know we live in an emergency situation. The entire country is reeling under the impact of the pandemic and we thought we should do something for the community,” she said.