Bengaluru suburban rail corridor-2 work gets start date

Bengaluru suburban rail corridor-2 work to begin from March 31  

Corridor-2 will cover a distance of 25.01 km between Baiyyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 01:40 ist
A view of the Baiyappanahalli railway station. Credit: DH photo

Work on the Bengaluru suburban rail project’s corridor-2 (Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara) will begin by March 31, the government said on Wednesday.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna assured this in the Legislative Council while replying to a question by Congress MLC Prakash K Rathod.

Rathod asked why the government is delaying the project 500 days after the approval.

Somanna said in his reply: “We have floated tenders for now and a technical bid is under process. By March 31 we will be issuing a work order for corridor-2.”

As explained by the minister, the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues and the government is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

“Primary works like land acquisition, utility shifting, and design have already been completed to start the suburban rail project,” the minister said.

Corridor-2 will cover a distance of 25.01 km between Baiyyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara.

While the state and the central governments will pitch in 20% each of the cost, the rest 60% will be covered by loan.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Baiyappanahalli
Bengaluru
infrastructure
suburban rail

What's Brewing

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 