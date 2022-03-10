Bengaluru suburban rail corridor-2 work to begin from March 31  

Work on the Bengaluru suburban rail project’s corridor-2 (Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara) will begin by March 31, the government said on Wednesday.
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna assured this in the Legislative Council while replying to a question by Congress MLC Prakash K Rathod.
Rathod asked why the government is delaying the project 500 days after the approval.
Somanna said in his reply: “We have floated tenders for now and a technical bid is under process. By March 31 we will be issuing a work order for corridor-2.”
As explained by the minister, the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues and the government is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.
“Primary works like land acquisition, utility shifting, and design have already been completed to start the suburban rail project,” the minister said.
Corridor-2 will cover a distance of 25.01 km between Baiyyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara.
While the state and the central governments will pitch in 20% each of the cost, the rest 60% will be covered by loan.
